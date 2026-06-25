Captivity, cattle-feed rotis, beatings: Rescued workers recount ‘factory of horror’

MEERUT Stripped of their identities, fed on cattle fodder, brutally beaten for simply asking to go home... This was allegedly the terrifying reality for 12 labourers held captive in a Muzaffarnagar factory for over a year. Following a dramatic police rescue, the survivors are now detailing their descent into a forced-labour nightmare that left one of their own dead and the rest bearing the deep scars of survival.

SSP Sanjai Kumar showing a pointed object allegedly used to torture the workers at the factory. (Sourced)

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While some are relieved at the prospect of returning home, many still bear visible injury marks that they claim are the result of repeated assaults. Though each worker’s experience differs, their accounts paint a similar picture of alleged captivity, physical violence, hunger and prolonged separation from their families.

The workers said they had been lured to the factory from different parts of the country with promises of employment and good wages. However, upon reaching the facility, they alleged that their mobile phones were confiscated, Aadhaar cards and other identity documents destroyed, and they were prevented from leaving the premises.

Several workers said they were unable to contact their families for months and subjected to harsh treatment whenever they demanded to return home or questioned their conditions.

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{{^usCountry}} Ramu, a resident of Nainital in Uttarakhand, said he was brought to the factory around two-and-a-half months ago on the promise of a job. “We were kept like prisoners. We were not allowed to go outside the gate. We were fed dry rotis made from bran and even the slightest issue would lead to beatings with iron rods and sticks. Had the police not arrived, we might never have come out alive,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ramu, a resident of Nainital in Uttarakhand, said he was brought to the factory around two-and-a-half months ago on the promise of a job. “We were kept like prisoners. We were not allowed to go outside the gate. We were fed dry rotis made from bran and even the slightest issue would lead to beatings with iron rods and sticks. Had the police not arrived, we might never have come out alive,” he said. {{/usCountry}}

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Shivam Kumar, from Auraiya district in UP, displayed injury marks on his body and alleged that he had been forcibly confined at the factory for six months. According to him, workers who protested were brutally assaulted and made to work continuously for long hours.

Jagdish, a resident of Sitapur, became emotional while describing his ordeal. “Whenever we talked about going home, the beatings would begin. I could not even speak to my family for 11 months. We had started believing that we would never see our loved ones again,” he said.

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Narayan Singh, from Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh, said he was recruited from Old Delhi railway station on the pretext of being provided labour work. He alleged that he remained cut off from his family for four months while working at the factory.

“Now that the police have rescued us, it feels as though I have been given a second life,” Narayan said.

The workers were rescued during a police raid at the factory on Monday. Authorities are investigating allegations of bonded labour, human trafficking and physical abuse at the facility.

According to investigators, the labourers were allegedly brought from different states on the promise of a monthly salary of ₹12,000, but were neither paid wages nor allowed to leave the premises. They were allegedly confined inside the factory for more than a year and forced to work under inhuman conditions.

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Several rescued labourers bore visible injuries and torture marks and told investigators that they were allegedly assaulted whenever they attempted to leave the factory. They also alleged that they were beaten, stabbed with spears, whipped, bitten by dogs and fed animal fodder.

According to SSP Sanjai Kumar, one of the labourers, identified as Arjun, died in November 2025, after allegedly being subjected to torture at the factory. His body was subsequently disposed of after being packed in a bag, he said.

Police have registered a fresh case against factory owner Ankit Balyan and Shiva Tyagi. While Tyagi has been arrested, the main accused, Ankit Balyan, remains absconding. Two police teams have been formed to arrest him, Kumar said.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) has also been constituted to carry out an investigation and collect evidence in the case, he added. Meanwhile, all 12 rescued labourers have undergone medical examinations. The victims were produced before a magistrate and their statements recorded.

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Officials said contact has been established with the families of eight labourers, while relatives of the remaining workers are yet to be traced.