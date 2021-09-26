Carcass of tigress found in Dudhwa Tiger Reserve area

The carcass of a tigress was recovered from the Mailani range forests in the Dudhwa Tiger Reserve (DTR) area near Chhedipur village on the Gola-Pilibhit road here on Sunday, an official said. This is the third tiger casualty this year in Lakhimpur Kheri district of Uttar Pradesh.

Field director (DTR) Sanjay Kumar Pathak said, “The carcass of a tigress, estimated to be one to two years’ old, was recovered from the Bharigawan beat of the Mailani range near Chhedipur village along the Gola-Pilibhit road on Sunday.”

“All vital organs of the tigress were found intact, barring some abrasion marks on the carcass indicating the casualty due to some road accident,” he added.

The field director also said, “The exact cause of death can be ascertained only after a post-mortem examination by a team of experts from the Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) Bareilly.”

“The autopsy would be carried out as per National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Mailani range forest officials visited the spot and took the carcass to the range headquarters for further proceedings.

The DTR field director also reached the spot and carried out a preliminary investigation.