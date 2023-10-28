Carmina Burana rendition by int orchestra moves Lucknow

Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra said that today, new developments in science and technology have brought the world closer and music is emerging as a great binding force for all races and religions as it is a divine energy that joins hearts.

The orchestra performing in Lucknow on Saturday (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mishra was speaking as chief guest at an international orchestra performance in which over 300 musicians from 27 countries participated. The event was held at CMS Kanpur Road Auditorium that resonated with the magic of music and melody. The event was hosted by CMS Rajajipuram Campus I on Saturday.

The musicians presented a beautiful amalgamation of music and melody through the solo and group recitals.

Carl Orff, the German composer’s creation Carmina Burana (O Fortuna) made the audience sway to the music. This composition which literally means ‘O Fate’, describes the inescapable power of fate.

The concert was conducted by music maestro from Vienna University, Vijay Upadhyay, in which 100 different musical instruments were used to create musical magic.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While on one hand, group orchestra and songs like ‘Fortune Plango Vulnera’, ‘Veris Leta Facies’, ‘Omnia Sol Temperat’, ‘Ave Formosissima’, ‘Floret Silva’ and many more won the hearts of the audience, on the other hand, solo recital by renowned artistes Jinuous Yegan, soprano, Louis Carlos Hernandez Luque, tenor, and Jubin Amiri, baritone, spread the magic of their voice and lyrics.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON