Bhadohi , Police in the Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh have registered a case against six individuals for allegedly abducting a Dalit woman five days before her wedding, an official said.

Case registered against six for abducting Dalit woman five days before her wedding in UP's Bhadohi

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Superintendent of Police Abhinav Tyagi said that acting on a written complaint filed by the woman's father, police registered the case on Sunday evening against six individuals, who are residents of Fattupur village under the Suriyawan police station area.

The accused are Teju Bind, his father Sheshdhar, his mother Mewati Bind, Shivam Bind, Sahab Lal and Ramnath Bind.

The case has been registered under sections 87 , 351 and 352 of the BNS, as well as under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act.

Circle Officer Ashok Mishra has been directed to conduct an investigation and ensure the recovery of the woman.

According to the police, the woman was abducted on April 15 while her family members were away from home. Prior to this incident, she had also been abducted on the night of April 6.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Tyagi said that the woman's wedding was scheduled for April 20 and preparations were underway. He added that on the intervening night of April 6 and April 7, Teju Bind allegedly abducted her with the help of his accomplice. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Tyagi said that the woman's wedding was scheduled for April 20 and preparations were underway. He added that on the intervening night of April 6 and April 7, Teju Bind allegedly abducted her with the help of his accomplice. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} According to the complaint, the family received information following an extensive search that she was in Prayagraj. Five days later, on April 12, they retrieved her from a room there and brought her back home. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the complaint, the family received information following an extensive search that she was in Prayagraj. Five days later, on April 12, they retrieved her from a room there and brought her back home. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} However, since the wedding was scheduled to take place just a few days later, no legal action or formal complaint was filed regarding the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, since the wedding was scheduled to take place just a few days later, no legal action or formal complaint was filed regarding the incident. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

bhadohi uttar pradesh See Less

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON