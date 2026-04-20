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Case registered against six for abducting Dalit woman five days before her wedding in UP's Bhadohi

Case registered against six for abducting Dalit woman five days before her wedding in UP's Bhadohi

Published on: Apr 20, 2026 10:07 am IST
PTI |
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Bhadohi , Police in the Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh have registered a case against six individuals for allegedly abducting a Dalit woman five days before her wedding, an official said.

Case registered against six for abducting Dalit woman five days before her wedding in UP's Bhadohi

Superintendent of Police Abhinav Tyagi said that acting on a written complaint filed by the woman's father, police registered the case on Sunday evening against six individuals, who are residents of Fattupur village under the Suriyawan police station area.

The accused are Teju Bind, his father Sheshdhar, his mother Mewati Bind, Shivam Bind, Sahab Lal and Ramnath Bind.

The case has been registered under sections 87 , 351 and 352 of the BNS, as well as under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Act.

Circle Officer Ashok Mishra has been directed to conduct an investigation and ensure the recovery of the woman.

According to the police, the woman was abducted on April 15 while her family members were away from home. Prior to this incident, she had also been abducted on the night of April 6.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / Case registered against six for abducting Dalit woman five days before her wedding in UP's Bhadohi
Home / Cities / Lucknow / Case registered against six for abducting Dalit woman five days before her wedding in UP's Bhadohi
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