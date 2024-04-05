Cash, jewellery looted from jeweller in Lucknow’s Banthra

A jeweller and his son were relieved of a bag containing cash and jewellery at gunpoint by three miscreants on a bike, when the former were on their way home from the shop, in the Banthara area of Lucknow, on Thursday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The bag contained ₹50,000 cash and jewellery worth about ₹2 lakh. After the robbery, the miscreants fled.

Several police officers, including the DCP of the South Zone, reached the scene and initiated an investigation.

Police stated that Surendra Kumar, who resides near the Hanuman temple in Banthra town, owns a jewellery shop named Vansh Jewellers in Behta of Kakori.

Kumar told the police that he was riding home with his son Vansh, 13, after closing the shop on Thursday evening. Kumar was riding the bike with Vansh riding pillion, carrying a bag containing money and jewellery. When the father and son reached the Lonha forest of Banthara – a secluded stretch where police patrols are infrequent – approximately eight km from Kakori, three bikers overtook them and forced them to stop.

“One miscreant pointed a gun at Kumar’s temple while another took his son off the bike and dragged him into the forest, where they looted him. After the robbery, the miscreants fled towards Garhi Chunauti in Banthra. Kumar informed the police about the incident,” said the police.

DCP, South Zone, Tej Swaroop Singh, said that an FIR was filed and five police teams were deployed to apprehend the culprits. “We are reviewing CCTV footage to trace the suspects,” he added.