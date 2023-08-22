‘Caste on wheels’ fad gains ground in Lucknow amid limited action

LUCKNOW Vehicles with ‘caste and religion’ stickers on the windshield, bumper and other parts continue to be on a roll in Lucknow despite the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA) prohibiting such display anywhere on a vehicle, including the registration plate.

Though traffic authorities felt that such practices were more prevalent in western UP districts, a reality check revealed that Lucknow also had quite a few vehicles with stickers displaying caste/religion. (File Photo)

As per RTO data, only 41 vehicles had been challaned for such stickers in the past one year under Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act, said Amit Ranjan Rai, assistant regional transport officer (enforcement). The maximum challan amount was ₹500, he informed.

“Tell us your requirement and stickers of your choice will be ready in five minutes,” said a shopkeeper at Lalbagh – the automobile spare parts hub in the city. The price of these stickers ranges between ₹30 and ₹500, depending on the size and colour, he added.

“Apart from caste-based stickers, cut-outs of deities are also trending,” said another shopkeeper. Such stickers were up for sale in various automobile markets in the state capital despite chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s recent directive for a crackdown on vehicles displaying ‘casteist stickers’.

Despite prohibition on such stickers, the law seemed poorly implemented on the ground.

“Such practices are more prevalent in western UP districts. Drives against such vehicles are carried out in Lucknow from time to time,” said Upendra Kumar Agarwal, JCP (law and order).

Prashant Kumar, special DG (law & order), UP, said officers across the state had been asked to run drives and take action against vehicles with such stickers.

“During a vehicle checking drive, we impose fines on those who flout rules. When a vehicle is challaned over caste-based stickers, a penalty of ₹500 is imposed under Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act,” said Ashish Srivastava, DCP (traffic) Lucknow.

WHAT RULES SAY

“Except the number, nothing else is allowed on the registration plate or anywhere else on the body of the vehicle. Rule 50 of the Central Motor Vehicle Rules provides the form and manner and rule 51 the size of numeral of registration mark. Nothing else can be exhibited on a vehicle. The Allahabad high court has also clarified this position in an order,” said VK Sonakiya, additional transport commissioner (enforcement).

Under the Motor Vehicles Act, no sticker/message or anything else could be written or pasted anywhere on a car or two-wheeler, including the registration plate, said GS Chauhan, advocate, Lucknow high court