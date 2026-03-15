Caste-based politics weakening country’s foundation: UP CM

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday attacked political parties doing caste-based politics asserting that those who have nothing constructive to do are committing the sin of breaking social unity through casteism. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath speaking at an event in Rajasthan’s Chittorgarh on March 15. (Sourced)

The UP chief minister was in Chittorgarh, Rajasthan, to address a gathering at Inani City Centre during the ‘Jauhar Shraddhanjali Samaroh’. ‘Jauhar’ was the historical practice of mass self-immolation by women and girls, specifically of Rajput communities, to avoid capture and torture when defeat in war was certain.

“Caste-based politics has weakened the foundations of society and nation. The divisive politics can once again push the country towards a path of subjugation and unity is essential to prevent it,” Yogi added.

“Who are those people trying to divide society in the name of caste and spread mistrust through rumours. They are the same people who once claimed that Shri Ram and Shri Krishna never existed. They opposed Ram Mandir movement and tried every possible effort to delay the verdict (Ram Janmabhoomi -Babri Masjid dispute in Supreme Court),” the CM said.

Adityanath also said these people are creating an atmosphere of distrust by questioning constitutional institutions. “The transformation in Uttar Pradesh has taken place under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, but the spirit behind it is the valour of Rajasthan and Chittorgarh,” he asserted.

Yogi recalled that his spiritual predecessor had once come from this land (Rajasthan) to Gorakhpur. He praised the bravery of Mewar’s warriors, the sacrifice of heroic women through Jauhar and Meera Bai’s devotion, saying that their stories continue to inspire the nation.

He described Chittorgarh Fort as not just a structure of stones but a guardian of India’s identity. The CM also remembered great national heroes such as Maharana Pratap, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Guru Gobind Singh.

He said their struggles were not for personal power or family but for the nation, faith and India’s freedom. Referring to historical events, the CM said the spirit shown by Maharani Padmini during the Jauhar of Chittorgarh reflected the same determination as Mata Sita’s vow of purity. He mentioned three major Jauhar events of 1303, 1535 and 1568, describing them as symbols of women’s dignity and courage.

Yogi said when his government came to power in Uttar Pradesh, it adopted a zero-tolerance policy toward crime and threats to women’s dignity. He said in a state of 25 crore people, girls now go to school safely, and women work even in night shifts and return home safely.

He also mentioned Rana Sanga. The CM said the grand Ram Mandir in Ayodhya has now been built and no symbol of slavery remains there. When the nation moves forward with unity and stays alert against divisive politics, such historic achievements become possible, Yogi said.

The CM also remembered Rani Lakshmibai and Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, saying had Netaji been there, Pakistan might not have come into existence. Yogi said while the descendants of Babur, Aurangzeb and Akbar are not visible today, the lineage of Maharana Pratap still continues and his descendants were present on the stage. Similarly, the lineage of Rani Padmini still exists centuries later.

The event was attended by Maharana Vishvaraj Singh of Mewar, Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Rajasthan minister Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore, MP CP Joshi, several MLAs, spiritual leaders and office bearers of Jauhar Smriti Sansthan.