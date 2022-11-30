Catch stray cattle, put them in cow shelters: UP chief secretary to officials

Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra on Wednesday directed officials to launch a drive in each district to catch stray cattle and put them in cow protection centres.

He said this would help save farmers’ standing crops in the field from being ruined by stray cattle.

Holding a video conference with divisional commissioners and district magistrates here to review several issues pertaining to different departments, he took note of the problems stray cattle were creating for farmers by destroying their crops.

“Ensure that no stray cattle are found roaming anywhere in any districts,” he told officials. He asked them to launch a drive to send all such cattle to cow protection centres. He said district project monitoring units should be set up in districts that did have one so far and laid emphasis on the need for making cow protection centres self-sustainable.

Reviewing the progress of paddy procurement in the state, Mishra asked officials to ensure that were no irregularities in the weighing of paddy that farmers sold to the government procurement centres. He said digital mode should be adopted for payment to farmers.

The CS further said that though there was letup in the number of dengue cases in the state, intensive fogging must continue in the identified high-risk areas.

Later, he also held a meeting with all the special secretaries posted in the secretariat. Motivating them, he said special secretaries were an important link in governance chain.