Cattle smugglers fire at police team in Pilibhit, FIR lodged

Three alleged cattle smugglers fired at a police team that intercepted them in the Puranpur area of Pilibhit district in western Uttar Pradesh on Friday morning, police officials said on Saturday. An FIR was lodged against the unidentified smugglers.

Circle officer Lallan Singh said: “The police team that was travelling in a jeep escaped the attack unhurt. But a bullet hit the bonnet of their vehicle. Based on the complaint filed by Dharmendra Singh, an assistant sub-inspector who was present in the vehicle, an FIR has been lodged against the smugglers.”

The FIR was lodged under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Uttar Pradesh Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act.