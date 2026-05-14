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CBI arrests two over fake UP Forest Corporation FDs worth 64.82 cr

According to the CBI, the case was registered on January 15, 2026, following a written complaint by Bank of India. The agency alleged that the accused, in conspiracy with unknown public servants and others, fraudulently opened a fake bank account in the name of UPFC at the Sadar branch of Bank of India in Lucknow using forged Know Your Customer (KYC) documents, fabricated authorisation letters and fake board resolutions.

Published on: May 14, 2026 08:27 pm IST
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow
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In a breakthrough in an alleged multi-crore bank fraud, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested two private persons accused of creating fraudulent fixed deposits worth 64.82 crore by operating under the guise of the Uttar Pradesh Forest Corporation (UPFC), officials said on Thursday.

Representational image (Sourced)

The accused, identified as Deepak Sanjeev Suvarna and Deepak Yadava, were produced before the court of the Special Judge, anti-corruption (West), Lucknow, which remanded them to police custody till May 16.

According to the CBI, the case was registered on January 15, 2026, following a written complaint by Bank of India. The agency alleged that the accused, in conspiracy with unknown public servants and others, fraudulently opened a fake bank account in the name of UPFC at the Sadar branch of Bank of India in Lucknow using forged Know Your Customer (KYC) documents, fabricated authorisation letters and fake board resolutions.

Investigators said the accused allegedly induced the bank to transfer 64.82 crore into the fake account for creation of fixed deposit receipts (FDRs) purportedly on behalf of UPFC.

 
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Home / Cities / Lucknow / CBI arrests two over fake UP Forest Corporation FDs worth 64.82 cr
Home / Cities / Lucknow / CBI arrests two over fake UP Forest Corporation FDs worth 64.82 cr
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