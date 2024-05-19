CBI court convicts IIT alumnus for killing Mumbai-based fashion designer

Lucknow: The special CBI court on Saturday convicted Rahul Varma, an alumnus of IIT Kanpur and IIM Lucknow, in the 2008 murder case of 30-year old Mumbai based fashion designer Aadesh Bajpai. The court will pronounce the quantum of punishment on May 22. (Pic for representation)

The court will pronounce the quantum of punishment on May 22.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

Bajpai was allegedly killed in 2008 and his remains were found on IIT-Kanpur campus. The case was handed over to the CBI on the instructions of the Allahabad high court in 2011.

Mumbai-based Bajpai had gone to Kanpur to meet his cousin Vivek Trivedi on August 10, 2008. After the meeting, he told his cousin that he was going to meet his friend Verma at IIT and the cousin left him at the scheduled place where Verma was waiting.

Bajpai had gone missing from that day. After six days, his father Suryakant Bajpai filed an FIR with the Kanpur police which determined from cell phone records that he was present on the campus.

After 13 days, the remains were found on the campus. The DNA profiling had established that these remains were his.