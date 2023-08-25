CBI court rejects Mukhtar Ansari’s discharge plea

A special CBI court here has rejected the discharge application of gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari in a case related to the embezzlement of government money and the misuse of MP/MLA funds.

Ansari is a five-time MLA from the Mau (Sadar) assembly constituency.

An FIR was lodged at Hazratganj police station on July 9, 2020, under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, 1984, that accused Ansari of forging documents to illegally possess government land. He was also accused of misappropriating MP/MLA funds for a school, which was never built.

Ansari is also facing charges of facilitating a bank loan worth ₹8.76 crore, and a subsidy of ₹2.25 crore from NABARD, to Vikas Constructions, a Mau-based company.

Rejecting Ansari’s application, Anurodh Mishra, a special judge of the CBI court here, directed Ansari to be present in court for the framing of charges on September 13 this year.

Discharge application is the remedy available to the person facing charges through which he requests the court to discharge him from all charges as he feels they have been wrongly framed against him.

