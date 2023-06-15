CBI lodges FIR against bank staff for demanding bribe

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has lodged an FIR against a field officer cum agriculture officer of a bank for demanding a bribe from a farmer to credit the loan amount to his account in Bulandshahr and has initiated further investigation in the matter.

For representation only (HT File Photo)

The Ghaziabad unit of CBI’s anti-corruption bureau (ACB) lodged the FIR under section 7 of Prevention of Corruption (PC) Act on June 6 earlier this month, confirmed a senior CBI official here on Thursday. He said the FIR was lodged against field officer cum agriculture officer Surendra Kumar, of Union Bank of India’s Sikandarbad branch of Bulandshahr district on the complaint of one Nar Singh Solanki.

In the FIR, the complainant stated that he received a message on his mobile phone about clearance of his Kisan Credit Card loan of 2.43 lakh on June 5 and the accused demanded bribe of ₹20,000 to credit the amount to his account.