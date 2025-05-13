Menu Explore
Tuesday, May 13, 2025
CBSE 2025 result: Tejasvi, Suryansh emerge best in Prayagraj region

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
May 13, 2025 10:06 PM IST

Both score 99.4 percent marks each among 49 UP districts that fall under Prayagraj regional office of CBSE

Tejasvi Singh of UNS Higher Secondary School, Shankargarh Maharupur in Jaunpur district and Suryansh Gupta of Aryan International School, Akhri in Varanasi district scored 99.4 percent marks each among 49 districts of Uttar Pradesh that fall under Prayagraj regional office of CBSE in Class 12 exams 2025 the result of which was declared on Tuesday.

Students of Balrampur and Lucknow districts which are also among the districts falling under CBSE’s Prayagraj region, emerged as best performers in Class 12. (HT photo)
Students of Balrampur, Lko fare well

Besides, students of Balrampur and Lucknow districts which are also among the districts falling under CBSE’s Prayagraj region, emerged as best performers in Class 12.

While the average result of Prayagraj regional office in Class 12 exam was 79.53%, out of 571 candidates registered in Balrampur, 521 (91.24%) passed while out of 20,322 students registered in Lucknow, 18,289 (90%) passed.

Auraiya district stood at third place where 1,336 (89.19%) students out of the total 1,498 passed the exam. Unnao stood fourth where 1,190 (89.14%) out of the total 1,335 candidates passed the exam. The result of Sant Kabir Nagar remained the most disappointing where 1,008 (61.88%) out of the total 1,629 students managed to pass. Last year, Lucknow had the highest number of successful students i.e. 83.57%.

News / Cities / Lucknow / CBSE 2025 result: Tejasvi, Suryansh emerge best in Prayagraj region
