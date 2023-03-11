Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
CCSU gets A++ NAAC rating

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 11, 2023 01:08 AM IST

It is the third university in the state to get the highest rating. Earlier, Lucknow University and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University got the highest rating.

LUCKNOW: Chaudhary Charan Singh University (CCSU), Meerut has been accredited A++ by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). It is the third university in the state to get the highest rating. Earlier, Lucknow University and Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Gorakhpur University got the highest rating.

“CCSU, Meerut has been accredited with a CGPA of 3.66 on a seven-point scale at A++ Grade valid for a period of 5 years from NAAC,” the university said in a tweet. The university has expressed sincere gratitude to the UP government and governor Anandiben Patel for her constant mentorship.

Vice chancellor Prof Sangeeta Shukla said, “Now that the university has got top rating, it will help in attracting good students. The university will now focus on getting better international ranking and collaborations with other universities of repute. We will focus on quality research and more student -centric activities.”

“I am delighted that the collective effort of the university administration, teachers and students was duly rewarded. We are thankful to the governor and Chancellor Anandiben Patel for her constant guidance. The state government has duly supported and cooperated with the university, which helped us to get such high rating,” she said.

