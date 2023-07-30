BJP documentary to market dev in Lko, UP

Lucknow: CDs containing video films showcasing achievements of BJP government over nine years as well as those of the ministry of defence were released by senior BJP leaders, including UP BJP chief Bhupendra Chaudhary, on Saturday.

BJP leaders at the release of the CDs in Lucknow. (Sourced)

In the presence of other BJP leaders, including deputy CM Brajesh Pathak, Union minister of state Kaushal Kishore, BJP MP Ramapati Ram Tripathi, BJP MLC Mukesh Sharma and programme coordinator and BJP leader Neeraj Singh, these films were screened at a function at the CMS, LDA auditorium.

“It is a matter of pride for us that issues on our agenda and the commitments we made to the people were all fulfilled by our government. From old commitments like Ram Temple, scrapping Article 370 to setting newer and bigger goals of becoming a top ranked global economy, cracking down on crime and corruption, we have been fulfilling commitments. We have also gone to the people with our report card,” the UP BJP chief said.

Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak said the party cadre would take the CDs that detailed the BJP’s achievements, to the masses.

Programme coordinator Neeraj Singh said under PM Modi’s leadership, the Centre’s as well defence minister Rajnath Singh’s push had led to development projects worth ₹40,000 crore being initiated in Lucknow, Singh’s LS constituency.

“Lucknow that used to be known for its chikan work will now also be used Brahmos missile production. The new outer ring road will usher in more employment avenues and after Terminal 3 comes, Lucknow will become a global hub,” Neeraj said.

