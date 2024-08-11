 Celebrating Sawan: When Lucknawi begums set out to party - Hindustan Times
Celebrating Sawan: When Lucknawi begums set out to party

ByS Farah Rizvi
Aug 11, 2024 05:46 PM IST

The month of August seems to be a month of celebration for all in the city.

The month of August seems to be a month of celebration for all. Catching up with the Sawan festivities and Friendship Month get togethers, the city folks are enjoying their heart out with pals and family.

Bash Glow in the Dark

A fun bash themed Glow in the Dark was held at a city-based hotel where a group of 150 professionals females as well as home makers came together to take a break and spent time with friends.

“The party was for all those hard-working females who need some me time in their busy lives. That’s the reason we also arranged for a series of fun games including Friendship-preludes and About Bollywood. The aim was not only chit chat but also indulge into some light-hearted games,” shared organiser and media-professional Surabhi Agarwal.

Recently a get-together titled Saubhagya ki Teej was held by the Officers Club ‘Saket’ of Northern Railway. The event saw a series of Indian folk song and dance performances by the members. The highlight of the day were unique tableaus representing different states of the country with colourful costumes and individual traditional characteristics of the regions. The bash was arranged by Mohita Gangwar Sharma, president, Northern Railway Women Welfare Organisation, Lucknow.

Teej party in Lucknow
