Celebrating the era of Hindustani music at Bhatkhande Music Festival

ByS Farah Rizvi
Dec 18, 2024 01:19 PM IST

Stars of classical music and dance industry are set to shine at the three-day Bhatkhande Music Festival in the state capital from today

Stars of classical music and dance industry are set to shine at the three-day Bhatkhande Music Festival in the state capital from today.

Pandit Sajan Mishra
Pandit Sajan Mishra

“Music is for soul and that’s what we as a team believe, so like the previous nine decades, this year too, the utsav is about best of artistes bringing best of Hindustani Sangeet for our patrons and new generation of Lucknowites,” informs Kamlesh Dubey, faculty at the music department and the organising member.

On the passing away of the legendary musician Ustad Zakir Hussain on Monday, Dubey adds, “The music world has lost one of its brightest stars. No tribute will be big enough to celebrate his contribution in the field of Hindustani sangeet. Our event too cannot be completed without paying an ode to him and his illustrious work. The performers and students are coming up with a soulful presentation in the great musician’s memory at the fest this year.”

The annual musical extravaganza of ninety-eight-year-old Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya, the festival this year will witness six renowned classical performers from different genres including vocalists Padma Bhushan Pandit Sajan Mishra, Padma Bhushan

tabla player Pandit Sanju Sahay and flautist Pandit Ronu Majumdar. Dancers Shama Bhate and Priya Venkataraman will present Kathak and Bharatanatyam performances, respectively.

“The festival will be inaugurated by tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh. Apart from well-known performers, the students will be presenting a variety of acts and competing at different contests,” shares Srishti Dhaon, registrar at BSV.

Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty,
Pandit Ajoy Chakrabarty,

Catch it live:

What: Bhatkhande Music Festival

Where: Kala Mandapam

When: December 18-20, 5pm

