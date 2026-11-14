Census 2027: Over 10K staff for door-to-door count in Lucknow

Residents of Lucknow can submit their household details online for Census 2027 from November 16, but they will still have to cooperate with census officials during mandatory door-to-door verification starting December 1. The district administration will deploy 10,467 enumerators and supervisors for the population count, which will continue till January 4, 2027. The census questionnaire will seek details on migration, disability, education, occupation and access to banking facilities, among other household information. (PTI FILE/Representational)

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has begun preparations for the exercise. Municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar has directed zonal officers and tax superintendents to ensure coordination and timely completion of the work.

Kumar chaired a review meeting on Friday night, attended by additional municipal commissioner Pankaj Srivastava and deputy director, Directorate of Census Operations, UP, Gaurav Pandey, who briefed officials about the schedule and responsibilities of the civic body.

Also read: Census 2027 second phase: Self-enumeration portal to open in January

Online registration open for 15 days Residents can voluntarily register their household details online between November 16 and November 30 through the official portal, https://se.census.gov.in⁠.

Census officials will collect information through a que- stionnaire containing 40 questions.

These will cover names, age, gender, date of birth, marital status, religion, mother tongue, education, occupation, livelihood, birthplace, migration, disability and banking facilities.

The authorities will also conduct a special enumeration of homeless people on January 4. They will subsequently undertake a revision exercise from January 5 to 9, 2027.

Officials urged residents to provide accurate details and cautioned them against sharing banking passwords, ATM and UPI PINs or OTPs with census personnel.

Census 2027 will be India’s 16th Census and eighth since Independence. Residents can seek assistance through the national helpline 1855 or WhatsApp chatbot 18001801855.