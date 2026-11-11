Census 2027: Self-enumeration for Panchkula residents from Jan 10 to 24

The second phase of Census 2027, involving population enumeration, will be conducted across Haryana, including Panchkula, from January 25 to February 28, followed by a five-day revisional round from March 1 to 5. Residents will also have the option of submitting their household details online through the self-enumeration facility from January 10 to 24. Deputy commissioner and principal census officer Satpal Sharma said school teachers and other government employees would be deployed for the exercise. (HT File)

Deputy commissioner and principal census officer Satpal Sharma said school teachers and other government employees would be deployed for the exercise. Enumerators will visit households and collect information through a designated mobile application, while the Census Management and Monitoring System (CMMS) will facilitate online monitoring and administrative coordination.

During the population enumeration phase, officials will collect information through a questionnaire comprising 40 specified questions covering demographic, social, educational, economic details, language, migration and other particulars.

Sharma said the collected information would help the government formulate development plans, assess requirements for basic amenities and understand the population-related needs of different regions. He urged residents to provide accurate and complete information and cooperate with census officials.

Residents can submit their details through the official portal, https://se.census.gov.in. They have also been advised to keep their Aadhaar, passport, driving licence and voter ID details readily available, if required by enumerators.

The DC assured that all information furnished during the exercise would remain confidential under the Census Act, 1948. He warned that obstructing authorised census officials could invite legal action under Section 11 of the Act, including imprisonment of up to three years and a fine of up to ₹1,000.

He appealed to residents to participate actively to ensure complete coverage and prevent omissions or duplication in the census exercise.