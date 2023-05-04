Even a single vote matters: 101-year-old Lucknow voter

Born in pre-Independence India and now on failing legs, Saeed Kazim Hussain, 101, is still mindful of his responsibilities and duties.

101-year-old Saeed Kazim Hussain showing his inked finger after casting his vote at Hussainabad Picture Gallery polling station in Lucknow’s Old City on Thursday (Deepak Gupta /HT)

With the message ‘even a single voter matters’ the centurion showed up with a bright face along with his son to cast his vote. He walked out of the polling booth at Hussainabad Picture Gallery polling station in Lucknow’s Old City area on Thursday, posing confidently for the cameras while showing his inked finger.

When asked about the reason to come out and vote despite his age, the 1923-born Hussain, a resident of Sheesh Mahal, Hussainabad, confidently said, “Even one vote matters”.

Hussain recalls having been there for the first ever elections in India during the 1950s.

“I have seen the period of British rule to a period of democratic India where we were free to vote. I have seen the formation of many governments and losing elections throughout my year,” said Hussain, a former government employee.

“I’m here to just cast my vote and nothing else,” he said.

