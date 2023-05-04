Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Even a single vote matters: 101-year-old Lucknow voter

Even a single vote matters: 101-year-old Lucknow voter

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
May 04, 2023 09:07 PM IST

When asked about the reason to come out and vote despite his age, the 1923-born Hussain, a resident of Sheesh Mahal, Hussainabad, confidently said, “Even one vote matters”.

Born in pre-Independence India and now on failing legs, Saeed Kazim Hussain, 101, is still mindful of his responsibilities and duties.

101-year-old Saeed Kazim Hussain showing his inked finger after casting his vote at Hussainabad Picture Gallery polling station in Lucknow’s Old City on Thursday (Deepak Gupta /HT)
101-year-old Saeed Kazim Hussain showing his inked finger after casting his vote at Hussainabad Picture Gallery polling station in Lucknow’s Old City on Thursday (Deepak Gupta /HT)

With the message ‘even a single voter matters’ the centurion showed up with a bright face along with his son to cast his vote. He walked out of the polling booth at Hussainabad Picture Gallery polling station in Lucknow’s Old City area on Thursday, posing confidently for the cameras while showing his inked finger.

When asked about the reason to come out and vote despite his age, the 1923-born Hussain, a resident of Sheesh Mahal, Hussainabad, confidently said, “Even one vote matters”.

Hussain recalls having been there for the first ever elections in India during the 1950s.

“I have seen the period of British rule to a period of democratic India where we were free to vote. I have seen the formation of many governments and losing elections throughout my year,” said Hussain, a former government employee.

“I’m here to just cast my vote and nothing else,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india elections vote voter + 2 more
india elections vote voter + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 04, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out