Central Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards: President bestows coveted award on Lucknow’s Kumkum Dhar

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Feb 23, 2023 11:12 PM IST

The President gave away these awards - the highest accolade in the fields of music, dance and drama - to artistes from across the country on Thursday

Lucknow-based Kathak dancer Kumkum Dhar received the Central Sangeet Natak Akademi Award from President Droupadi Murmu at Vigyan Bhawan, in Delhi, on Thursday.

President Murmu gives the Central Sangeet Natak Akademi Award to Kumkum Dhar at Vigyan Bhawan in Delhi on Thursday (HT Photo)
Dhar, who was honoured for the year 2020 - has also served as the vice-chancellor for Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya and is now a professor there - has taken over 800 students under her wing, in the entirety of her teaching career.

On receiving the award, she said that she felt humbled and honoured by this huge recognition. She said that she now has more responsibility on her shoulders towards her field - be it her presentation on stage or carrying this traditional art form to the next generation.

“I have been performing for over 50 years now,” she said. She started her performing career in 1972, and has been learning Kathak for much longer, she said. “It truly feels great to be receiving this award, and I feel even more of a duty now to propagate this dance form further,” said Dhar. “My phone has been ringing off the hook with congratulatory messages today,” she said.

Dhar has also previously been a recipient of the Yash Bharati Award, the highest civilian award given out by the state government. She has travelled extensively with her troupe to perform across the world.

