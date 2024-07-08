Central Sanskrit University launches BA Hons & Civil Services studies prog, admission open till July 12

Designed to blend traditional Sanskrit learning with contemporary civil services preparation, the Central Sanskrit University (CSU) has announced the launch of a pioneering academic programme, the BA Hons (Sanskrit) and Civil Services Studies, scheduled to commence from the session 2024-25 on its Lucknow and Jaipur campuses. Central Sanskrit University Lucknow Campus. (HT FILE)

“This initiative aims to cater to students interested in both subjects. Admission to the BA Hons (Sanskrit) and Civil Services Studies programme will be conducted through a non-CUET (Central Universities Entrance Test) route. The registration for the course has begun from July 5 and will end on July 12 with a registration fee of ₹100,” said Sarvanarayana Jha, director of CSU, Lucknow.

In all there will be 110 seats with 55 each in Lucknow and Jaipur campus. This multidisciplinary approach is strategically designed to equip students with comprehensive knowledge essential for preparation of successful careers like UPSC and various State Public Service Commission exams. The medium of instruction for Sanskrit-related subjects will be Sanskrit itself, while English or Hindi will be used for other subjects, providing students with a bilingual accessibility.

Prospective candidates must fulfill specific eligibility criteria to apply for the programme. Holders of Uttar Madhyama (Prak Shastri, Upa-Shastri or 10+2 or equivalent in any discipline), or any equivalent examination from a recognized bodies or institution, or equivalent from CBSE or any State Board of School Education are eligible.

The course fee for the first, third, fifth, seventh semester will be ₹30,700 for General/OBC and ₹18,450 for SC/ST/Persons With Disabilities/CW. Similarly, for the the second, fourth, sixth and eighth semester it will be ₹28,500 for General/OBC and ₹16,250 for SC/ST/PWD/CW. Students taking admission in the session 2024-25 will also be given up to 50% discount in fees and scholarship will be given to all as per the rules..

There is a hostel facility for students on the campus itself. Due to limited seats, hostel allotment will be done on the basis of merit list. University spokesperson and assistant professor Neeraj Tiwari said that 55 seats were fixed in the four-year course. As per UGC guidelines, the medium would be Sanskrit, English or Hindi. The Sanskrit and Civil Services Studies programme would be of 208 credits in four years (eight semesters).--Inputs from Sharmistha Shivhare