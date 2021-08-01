Centre approves industrial clusters in Agra, Prayagraj

The state government on Sunday got approval from the Centre to develop industrial clusters in Agra and Prayagraj districts. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath had sought a nod from the Centre to allow development of two Integrated Manufacturing Clusters (IMCs) at a greenfield site near Saraswati Hi-Tech City in Prayagraj and near expressway in Agra.

These clusters will come up along the 1,839 km long Amritsar-Kolkata Industrial Corridor (AKIC) 57 percent of which is in Uttar Pradesh. The Uttar Pradesh State Industrial Development Authority (UPSIDA) will execute the projects. The clusters are expected to attract an investment of more than ₹15,000 crore and will generate more than one lakh direct and indirect employment.

According to CEO, UPSIDA, Mayur Maheshwari, the Centre has given its consent to the two projects. Located about 20-kilometre away from the Agra Fort and the Taj Mahal, the proposed IMC in Agra will be in around 1,050 acres.

Similarly, the manufacturing cluster at Saraswati Hi Tech City, Prayagraj, will be on ​​1,139 acres of land located around 10-kilometre away from Prayagraj. In order to ensure holistic development of these clusters, the state government has conceptualised these two IMCs as integrated township projects.

The UPSIDA plans to develop these IMCs on the pattern of smart cities. The Centre will have an equity stake in the special purpose vehicle to be created for building the clusters while a master planner of international repute will be appointed to conceptualise the projects.