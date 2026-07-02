Centre clears ₹7,145 crore Kanpur-Kabrai greenfield highway

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved the construction of a 117.7-km access-controlled greenfield highway between Kanpur and Kabrai in Mahoba district at a cost of ₹7,145.14 crore. The project will be developed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) under the build-operate-transfer (BOT) model and will form a key section of the Bhopal-Kanpur Economic Corridor. Representational image (Sourced)

Designed as a four-lane highway with provisions for future expansion to six lanes, the corridor will support speeds of 80-100 kmph. Once operational, it is expected to reduce travel time between Kanpur and Kabrai from around 3.5 hours to 1.5 hours, cutting the journey by nearly 58%.

The highway will improve connectivity with major transport routes, including NH-34, NH-35, the Bundelkhand Expressway and the Kanpur Ring Road, facilitating smoother movement of passengers and freight across the region.

The project is expected to improve access to the Kabrai mining belt and nearby industrial areas, allowing faster transportation of minerals, construction materials, agricultural produce and manufactured goods.

The corridor will also strengthen connectivity with economic centres in Madhya Pradesh, including Bhopal and Sagar, creating a stronger industrial link between Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

Planned under the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan, the highway will improve access to industrial clusters, logistics hubs, railway stations, airports and other major economic and social infrastructure across the region.

During construction, the project is expected to generate about 11,188 direct and 13,985 indirect person-days of employment per km per lane, totaling nearly 1.2 crore person-days of employment.

According to official estimates, the corridor is expected to carry around 18,069 passenger car units daily by FY2028, reflecting its role as a major freight and passenger route.

Officials said the project is expected to improve logistics efficiency, reduce vehicle operating costs, strengthen supply chains and support industrial growth across the Bundelkhand region and adjoining parts of northern and central India.