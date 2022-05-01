Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Centre will give additional power supply to Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath
lucknow news

Centre will give additional power supply to Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath

Railways to provide extra rakes to transport coal for thermal power stations in Uttar Pradesh; Union ministers of home, power and railways have assured full cooperation to the state, says chief minister Yogi Adityanath
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said the power situation in Uttar Pradesh is normal. (FILE PHOTO)
Published on May 01, 2022 07:52 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the Centre will give additional power supply to Uttar Pradesh.

Besides, the railways will provide extra rakes to transport coal for thermal power stations in Uttar Pradesh.

Yogi Adityanath also said the union ministers for home, power, and railways assured him full cooperation during his meeting on the power scenario in the state, in New Delhi on Saturday.

“As of now, the power situation is normal in the state,” the chief minister said.

“Ensure power supply according to the roster,” Yogi Adityanath directed the officials concerned.

He was chairing a Covid-19 review meeting with Team-9 consisting of top bureaucrats.

Yogi Adityanath also asked officials to ensure proper power supply during the festival days of Akshaya Tritiya, Parshuram Jayanti and Eid.

“Do not make unnecessary power cuts. Maintain cleanliness and proper water supply near the religious places,” he told the officials.

The consumers should get the correct power bills on time, he added.

RELATED STORIES

“Delayed (bills) and overbilling not only troubles consumers, but also disheartens them. Consequently, they don’t feel encouraged to pay their bills on time. Make a solid work plan for providing correct bills on time to consumers,” Yogi Adityanath said.

For proper power supply, consumers must pay power bills on time; it’s their responsibility, he said.

Yogi also said that the state has maintained control over the Covid-19 pandemic. The state has 1,587 active cases with 269 fresh cases.

“The Covid cases are on the rise in NCR (national capital region) districts — Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP