Centre will give additional power supply to Uttar Pradesh: Yogi Adityanath

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday said the Centre will give additional power supply to Uttar Pradesh.

Besides, the railways will provide extra rakes to transport coal for thermal power stations in Uttar Pradesh.

Yogi Adityanath also said the union ministers for home, power, and railways assured him full cooperation during his meeting on the power scenario in the state, in New Delhi on Saturday.

“As of now, the power situation is normal in the state,” the chief minister said.

“Ensure power supply according to the roster,” Yogi Adityanath directed the officials concerned.

He was chairing a Covid-19 review meeting with Team-9 consisting of top bureaucrats.

Yogi Adityanath also asked officials to ensure proper power supply during the festival days of Akshaya Tritiya, Parshuram Jayanti and Eid.

“Do not make unnecessary power cuts. Maintain cleanliness and proper water supply near the religious places,” he told the officials.

The consumers should get the correct power bills on time, he added.

“Delayed (bills) and overbilling not only troubles consumers, but also disheartens them. Consequently, they don’t feel encouraged to pay their bills on time. Make a solid work plan for providing correct bills on time to consumers,” Yogi Adityanath said.

For proper power supply, consumers must pay power bills on time; it’s their responsibility, he said.

Yogi also said that the state has maintained control over the Covid-19 pandemic. The state has 1,587 active cases with 269 fresh cases.

“The Covid cases are on the rise in NCR (national capital region) districts — Gautam Buddha Nagar and Ghaziabad,” he added.