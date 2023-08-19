CG City’s development as major attraction in Lucknow on cards

The CG City will soon become a major centre of attraction as the Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) is developing an existing wetland that will have walkway trail, boating facility, bird watching tower and a lot more. An open theatre, a musical park and food court will also come up there to make the CG City a most happening place in the city.

Lucknow divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob and other officers inspecting the wetland at CG City on August 19. (Sourced)

“A wetland spread over 37-acre area is there in the CG City with green belt around. We will now develop the wetland area by cleaning the water. A walking trail will be laid around the wetland to make it a centre of bird watching. It will have plenty of other facilities like bird watching tower and boating facility,” said Lucknow divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob.

She said after Gomti Nagar, now the focus was on to develop CG City. Officials expect that bird watchers will enjoy the natural surroundings that will attract a variety of species of birds.

Jacob carried out an inspection of CG City here on Saturday. Vice-chairman, Lucknow Development Authority, Indramani Tripathi and other concerned officers were also present during the inspection. Jacob told the officers involved in developing the wetland to ensure provision of cleaning of water too.

“A musical park is being developed in 16-acre area that will have a few musical instruments where children can play. Ramayana Park is proposed in 3-acre land that will have cut-outs of important scene of the epic Ramayana,” she said.

An open air theatre and food court will also be developed to increase footfall in the area. Just like Chatori Gali in Gomti Nagar, the area will have adequate food stalls where a wide range of delicacies will be available, said the LDA vice-chairman.

During the inspection, the divisional commissioner instructed the concerned officers to speed up all under construction work. However, no specific deadline was set to accomplish the task. “Tender will be invited soon for all these development works,” she said.

