Chained child admitted to IMHH after video goes viral

Agra A 10-year-old child, kept in chains, was admitted to the Institute of Mental Health and Hospital (IMHH) here on Sunday . The kid’s family, basically from Gorakhpur, had reached Agra for treatment of the child who, according to the parents, had a tendency to harm himself and was thus chained. On the basis of the disability certificate, issued by chief medical officer of Sant Kabir Nagar, doctors in the Institute of Mental Health and Hospital termed it a case of cerebral palsy, a disability caused by damage to the brain and not a psychiatric disorder (Pic for representation)

On the basis of the disability certificate, issued by chief medical officer of Sant Kabir Nagar, doctors in the Institute of Mental Health and Hospital termed it a case of cerebral palsy, a disability caused by damage to the brain and not a psychiatric disorder. However, required clinical investigations would be carried as part of the treatment, they said.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

On Sunday, a video went viral, showing a 10-year-old boy on the pavement, tied with chains. He was accompanied by his parents and all were braving the heat along the road near Agra College .

The family had arrived from Gorakhpur and claimed that they had gone to Mental Hospital of Agra, now known as Institute of Mental Health and Hospital (IMHH), but were asked to come after two days . As such, they settled on roadside and the child was tied with the cot placed on the footpath.

Naresh Paras, a social activist working for child rights, got active and took up the matter with officials of Agra Nagar Nigam to find a place for the family in a shelter home. Dr Dinesh Rathore, director, of Institute of Mental Health and Hospital was contacted and the child was then taken to the Institute.

“The child has been admitted for treatment before which further tests will be conducted. The disability certificate carried by family and issued by chief medical officer (CMO) of Sant Kabir Nagar reveals that child is a patient of cerebral palsy, a disability caused by damage to the brain,” said Dr Dinesh Rathore .

Naresh Paras said as per the child’s mother, he had high fever and also suffered injury after falling in the house in the past. Cerebral palsy is caused often by such damage to brain.

“We will probe as to what really happened,” said Dr Rathore on being asked if the parents of child were asked to come later when they reached Institute after coming from Gorakhpur.

“We will conduct clinical tests and investigations to find if there is any psychiatric disorder also besides cerebral palsy. The child has been admitted and due care will be taken of him,” he said.