Success of Chandrayaan-3: Euphoria, celebration and patriotism in Lucknow

People across the state capital celebrated with fireworks, chants of ‘Vande Mataram’ and waving flags as Chandrayaan-3 landed on the moon on Wednesday evening.

Children celebrate in Lucknow on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Hundreds of people gathered at the 1090 crossing and watched the event on their cell phones along with friends while many converged at malls in the city to watch the proceedings on giant screens.

Sahara Ganj mall arranged a giant screen for people to witness and celebrate the successful landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon. Sweets were distributed among people to celebrate India’s major achievement in space science. The mall was celebrating the launch of the moon mission since the eve of Independence Day.

A large number of youth celebrated at Hazratganj where a few traders distributed sweets among people.

Around 1,800 children from various slum areas gathered at 18 pink booths in Lucknow and witnessed the historic landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the moon’s surface on Wednesday evening.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Projectors and speakers were installed at these booths and destitute children from Golaganj, Chowk, Khadra, Thakurganj, Daliganj and other areas were invited to witness the occasion, said Chiranjeev Nath Sinha, additional deputy commissioner of police (west), Lucknow, who took the initiative.

A group of individuals performed a ‘havan’ and offered prayers for the triumphant landing of Chandrayaan-3’s lander.

These acts of devotion took place at Hanuman Temple and Mankameshwar Temple. Similarly, after the namaz at Eidgah, people extended their prayers for the success of Chandrayaan-3.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON