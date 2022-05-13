Charbagh in Lucknow: Quiet by day, the melee returns after dusk
The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) is yet to come out with a fool proof plan to streamline traffic in Charbagh despite high court orders.
Street vendors who remain absent from the road during the day return by evening, autorickshaws and buses continue to be parked haphazardly between Durgapuri and Charbagh: all due to a lack of monitoring by the authorities.
Municipal commissioner Ajay Dwivedi said that only 250 street vendors will be accommodated in the vending zone marked by the LMC with yellow lines. At the same time, space for only 44 autorickshaws has been marked at the stand.
In order to streamline traffic in Charbagh, the LMC had conducted a lottery for street vendors on Thursday which was boycotted by the vendors. Only 10 shopkeepers reached to attend the lottery.
Dilip Gupta, president, Charbagh Street Vendors Association, said, “There are 550 street vendors and LMC is offering space to only 250. Where will the others go? We cannot allow this to happen. The LMC must give space to everyone.”
The street vendors are demanding prime space beneath the Metro bridge which has been refused by the Metro management stating that this would compromise the structural strength of Metro pillars, which cannot be allowed.
Meanwhile, Dwivedi also said, “We are exploring action against shopkeepers of Guru Nanak market who have encroached the whole verandah and have extended their shops to the road. Some shopkeepers have even constructed basements which they have extended under the road! Action against such shopkeepers is also being explored and will be taken at the right time.”
LMC officials claimed that encroachments have been removed from the road from Ravindralaya auditorium to the exit gate of the North Eastern Railway but the fact is that encroachments return with full force by evening, when there is no one to monitor them.
Meanwhile, Adarsh Vyapar Mandal president Sanjay Gupta has supported action against the encroachers in the city markets, including in Charbagh. Amarnath Mishra, senior general secretary, Lucknow Vyapar Mandal, has also supported action against the encroachers .
Sanjay Gupta said, “The street vendors start with a small stall but soon they expand on the whole road blocking the entry of shops. As a result, many shopkeepers have lost sales in Charbagh, Aminabad, Gomti Nagar and Alambagh.”
Municipal commissioner Ajay Dwivedi said, “The LMC will come out with solutions to problems of encroachments soon. At the same time, we will have to address the concerns of street vendors too.”
Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Cartoon City
The voluptuous fecundity of Mario Miranda, bristling with overcrowded trains, eateries, wedding pandals and street corners, featuring the flotsam and jetsam of familiar characters like the buxom Miss Nimbu Pani and Miss Fonseca and the odd, sly, street stray, each an essential part of the jigsaw that made up the throbbing city, especially its Southern -most tip; Laxman's browbeaten but stoic Common Man, (perhaps Mumbai's original man from Matunga?)
9th Sub-Junior Punjab State Baseball Championship: Ludhiana lads trump Amritsar
At the two-day 9th Sub-Junior Punjab State Baseball Championship, which commenced on Friday, held by Punjab Baseball Association at Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Gill; Ludhiana boys' team registered a dominant 11-1 win over Amritsar. In boys' category, a total of 12 teams—Moga, Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Ropar, Amritsar, Sangrur, Mansa, Mohali, Patiala, Barnala, Fazilka and Malerkotla— participated. Ludhiana beat Sangrur 7-3 in the first semi-final match and in the second semi-final match, Amritsar beat Patiala 6-4.
Passenger Services Committee inspects Ludhiana railway station
The Passenger Services Committee, led by chairperson Ramesh Chandra Ratan, on Friday visited the Ludhiana railway station to inspect the facilities for rail passengers here. The committee pointed out the dirty toilets and also took note of violations by the books' shops inside the station. After the news of the committee's scheduled arrival on Friday reached the officials here, a cleanliness drive was initiated at the station for the past two days.
In Prayagraj district, Agni Suraksha Mitra to help fire dept in 23 blocks
After fire audits, the fire department will now form fire safety friends or 'agni suraksha mitra' in 23 development blocks of the district. WhatsApp groups of 100 fire safety friends will be formed in each block. Chief fire officer Dr RK Pandey said fire stations in rural areas take immediate action in case of emergency. Hundred fire safety friends will be added in WhatsApp groups in 23 blocks of the district.
UP consumer body for power tariff reduction
UP Rajya Vidyut Upbhokta Parishad on Friday demanded the UP Electricity Regulatory Commission to reduce current power tariff by 7% every year for the next five years or lower the same by 35% in one financial year to adjust an amount of ₹22,045 crore that the UP Power Corporation Ltd overcharged from consumers in over more than a decade.
