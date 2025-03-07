Charbagh parking chaos: Rly take over after contractor fails again

The integrated parking system outside Charbagh Railway Station has collapsed once again, with the Railways deciding to take control of operations after the private contractor failed to make the required payment. This marks the second failed attempt to streamline parking management, following a similar effort in 2023. The decision comes after ADMS Enterprises, the Lucknow-based company awarded the contract, did not pay the next instalment three months after winning the tender. In Feb 2023, an integrated parking system was introduced with electronic barriers at entry and exit points.

“The company did not deposit the next instalment, so the tender was cancelled automatically. We will decide the next course of action once the division writes to us,” said Prashant Kumar, station director, Charbagh.

Senior divisional commercial manager (DCM) of Northern Railways, Lucknow Division, Kuldeep Tiwari, confirmed the development. “ADMS was given charge of Charbagh parking, but the contractor did not make the required payment. Railways will now manage the parking directly to avoid further disputes,” he said.

Meanwhile, ADMS Enterprises contractor Abhishek Dubey alleged that the railways failed to fully hand over the parking areas despite taking the first instalment.

“They charged us for the first quarter but never gave us control over all parking areas. How could we manage operations when we weren’t given full access? This is how Railways earns money—by putting businessmen in difficult situations through tenders,” Dubey claimed.

He added that despite multiple written complaints to GRP and RPF, no action was taken, and his company had already invested ₹1.55 crore.

Background of the dispute

ADMS Enterprises was awarded the integrated parking contract for Charbagh station in December 2024, with a total contract value of ₹5 crore. The company started operations after depositing an initial ₹1.5 crore instalment. Vehicles were given a 10-minute free movement window, after which a minimum charge of ₹20 was applied. However, complaints from passengers started increasing in January, particularly from those travelling between Charbagh station and Lucknow Junction’s cab way, who were being charged twice.

Past Moves

Feb 2023: An integrated parking system was introduced with electronic barriers at entry and exit points.

Aug 2024: The system faltered as barriers went missing; railways cited the end of the contractor’s term.

Dec 2024: A new combined parking system was launched, but disputes soon erupted between the contractor, auto associations, and railways.