Lucknow airport introduces FASTag parking

Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport (CCSIA) of Lucknow has introduced FASTag solutions for parking from Tuesday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The airport has introduced this upgraded solution in association with ICICI Bank, for passengers who come to see off their families, and those coming to the airport to pick up travellers.

Sharing information on the contactless technology, Lucknow Airport spokesperson said, “FASTag is introduced to facilitate quick movement. The airport has designated a lane each at entry and exit for passengers using the FASTag option. With FASTag, movement of vehicles will be fast and reduce the time for passengers waiting to enter/exit the airport, thus helping save on time and fuel.”

“The main advantage of FASTag is that it will eliminate the need for cash transactions, resulting in quicker parking options for all. Passengers can thus experience parking without manual intervention. Scanners will read the FASTag of the vehicle, record the entry time, and on exit will deduct the parking charges automatically. Travellers with FASTag should ensure that their FASTag is active and has sufficient balance for a seamless exit,” the spokesperson added.

Speaking on the launch, Niraj Tralshawala, product head – payment solutions & consumer finance, ICICI Bank said, “We are delighted to introduce FASTag based payment for parking at Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow. This facility will provide users with a seamless experience, reducing cash dependence and saving time. ICICI Bank has pioneered the usage of FASTag for payments at various national and state highway toll plazas and parking at airports, malls, business hubs and at tech parks across the country.”