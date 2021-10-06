Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Chief minister flags off NSG’s car rally in Lucknow
lucknow news

Chief minister flags off NSG’s car rally in Lucknow

Published on Oct 06, 2021 10:33 PM IST
Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath flags off NSG’s car rally in in Lucknow on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)
By HT Correspondent

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off the Suderashan Bharat Parikrama, a car rally of the National Security Guard (NSG), from 1090 crossing in Lucknow as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, on Wednesday.

The rally was launched in Delhi on October 2 by union home minister Amit Shah.

The car rally will pass through 18 cities in 12 states covering a distance of 7,500 km in 29 days. It will go through Lucknow, Varanasi, Vijaywada, Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai and Jaipur among other cities before concluding in New Delhi.

The chief minister praised the courage of NSG personnel during critical situations. “The NSG has helped the country in critical moments with its bravery and dedication. It has helped to remove environment of fear and terror in the society,” he said.

He went on to praise the police and paramilitary forces of the country and said the new generations must be taught about the “cost of freedom” by informing them about our freedom fighters.

Director general of UP police Mukul Goyal and director general of NSG MA Gadgit attended the event along with other officials.

