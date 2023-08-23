Yogi gives appointment letters to 233 constables selected under ‘skilled player’ quota

LUCKNOW Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday emphasised that the state police had managed to change its image, saying whenever there was a law and order problem anywhere in the country, people said UP Police should be called.

The chief minister appealed to the new recruits to continue practising and preparing for their best performance. (File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said reforms in the state police department in the last six years had changed the working of the force.

“A belief has been created in the minds of common people. An atmosphere of security has been created in the mind of every section. Festivals and events are being celebrated peacefully,” he said while distributing appointment letters to 233 police constables selected under the ‘skilled player’ quota by the UP Police Recruitment and Promotion Board in a programme organized at Lok Bhawan.

He appealed to the new recruits to continue practising and preparing for their best performance. “The state government expects fairness, transparency and professionalism from you when you perform your tasks as a cop,” the CM told them.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Players from UP as well as from different states of the country were also being made a part of the UP Police force. This was part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’ programme, which aims to respect athletes and players who selflessly serve the nation, he said.

“We believe that a player plays for the country. When the result of their hard work is seen in the form of strength and capability of the country on the global stage, then it becomes the collective responsibility of the society to avoid restricting the player within a boundary,” added the CM.

“As long as you are capable, you must play for UP Police and the state. When you sense it’s time to move on, consider supporting the development of young players as coaches within UP Police,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Adityanath said: “It is not the first time that we are honouring sportspersons. We had honoured and provided cash to all players who had won medals for the country at the Tokyo Olympics or Paralympics, irrespective of the states they belonged to. Various programmes have been launched for the development of sports in the state.”

The CM said more than 500 talented sportspersons were recruited in the state police force. “Today, appointment letters have been given to 233 sportspersons. These include 154 male and 79 female players. On July 8, the state government had distributed appointment letters to 227 candidates, which included national and international level players,” he said.

In the last six years, the recruitment process in the state police force had been conducted in a transparent manner.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Earlier, questions were raised on the recruitment and selection process. In the last six years, the state has successfully finalised the recruitment of over 1,54,000 police personnel,” he said.

The process of recruitment of 2,492 deceased dependents had also been completed while time-bound promotions were given to over 1.29 lakh police personnel. At present, the process for recruitment of police personnel on 62,400 vacant posts was in progress, he said.

According to the report of the Reserve Bank and Niti Aayog, UP is the number one state in attracting investments. The perception of the state has changed in the minds of the people…31 crore tourists came to UP in last one year. It shows that there has been a change in the state, emphasised Adityanath.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For the development of sports, the government launched programmes like Khelo India, Fit India Movement and Parliamentarian sports competitions. At present, there were two international stadiums in the state and work had started to construct an international stadium in Varanasi, said Adityanath.