Ensured rule of law, dev in UP: Yogi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath addressed a series of meetings on Sunday highlighting his government’s achievements and how his government has ensured rule of law and development in the state.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flashes the victory sign during a public meeting for the UP Municipal elections, in Aligarh, Sunday. (PTI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Adityanath began his campaign for BJP candidates contesting urban local body polls in second phase, from Aligarh where he gave the example of how his government had put Aligarh locks to good use.

“Our double engine government has made the best use of locks of Aligarh, by locking the riots that had become so frequent in the state before the BJP government came to power in 2017,” he said.

“UP was known for its tala, taleem and tehzeeb (locks, education and manners), but these dynasts with casteist thinking worked towards shutting down lock manufacturing units. They had nothing to do with taleem and tehzeeb. They gave guns to the youth while we are giving two crore tablets to them,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said that an MoU had been signed with the Airport Authority for construction of an airport in Aligarh. “We are going to connect it with air service and ₹700 crore has been released for the extension of the airport. To provide it a global platform, the lock industry has been identified as a ‘One District One Product’ scheme. A node of the Defence Corridor is also being built in Aligarh, he said.

“In addition, construction of the four-lane highway from Ghaziabad to Kanpur via Aligarh is going on at a fast pace, CM said, adding that setting up of a power plant has started in Harduaganj, which will make Aligarh the centre of energy production.

Referring to Ram temple in Ayodhya, he said that what could not be done in 500 years has been done by the double engine government. “Today Kashi Vishwanath Dham has been constructed in Kashi whereas Mathura and Vrindavan are being decorated, beautification of Naimisharanya, Vindhyavasini Dham, Lalapur of Valmiki, Chitrakoot and Rajapur of Tulsidas is also underway,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In Badaun, he said, strong law and order is the new identity of the state. “The Ganga Expressway passing through Badaun will link Meerut on one side and Prayagraj on the other. Our government is soon going to work on sewer lines and provide pure drinking water under Har Ghar Jal Yojana in Badaun,” he said. In Shahjahanpur, where people would elect their first mayor, he said, festivals have replaced nuisance and law and order in the state.

“The atmosphere of fear and panic is over as people now celebrate festivals because there is no curfew, no riots,” he said. “Shahjahanpur is land of revolutionaries like Pandit Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaq Ullah Khan and Thakur Roshan Singh and now a museum is built here to preserve their memories,” he said. “Shahjahanpur would be connected to Ganga Expressway and a ropeway facility was being arranged for the famous Hanumat Dham temple in the city, he said. He also addressed a public meeting in Bareilly.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}