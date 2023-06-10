Yoga Day: Yogi orders week-long celebrations

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has instructed that Yoga Week be organised on a large scale in the entire state for a week from June 15 to 21, a press statement from the state government read on Saturday. For representation only (HT File Photo)

A unique aspect is that combined yoga practise will be prioritised at tourist destinations associated with the state’s ancient culture, historical sites, banks of significant rivers, lakes, ponds, and all Amrit Sarovars, as well as locations rich in scenic beauty. In addition, video links of the Common Yoga Protocol are also proposed to be disseminated for the convenience and awareness of people, the press statement read.

On June 20, a special campaign for cleanliness will be launched by the department of urban development, rural development, and Panchayati Raj in coordination with local educational institutions.

Celebrities, well-known athletes, yoga gurus, and well-known members of cultural establishments will work with these programmes as collaborators and influencers in order to spread awareness of the value of daily yoga practise among the general public, the press statement read.

During the Yoga Week in the state, large-scale group yoga practise programmes will be organised at all district headquarters. Daily group yoga sessions will also take place at the same time from 6 to 8 am in public parks. In addition, extensive yoga programmes will be held on university campuses.

Major universities, colleges, and school-colleges in the state will also host yoga-related seminars and workshops on topics such as the application of yoga to modern lifestyles, stress and mental trauma management, elocution competitions, Rangoli/poster competitions, essay writing competitions, slogan writing competitions, and speech competitions.

At the conclusion of the week-long programmes, certificates will be given to students. Arrangements will also be made to distribute fruits and sweets to students taking part in the main programme of joint yoga practise on June 21.

“Mass yoga practise sessions will be held on the banks of rivers, lakes, ponds, all Amrit Sarovars, and other picturesque locations. Mass yoga practise will be held in all 58,000 gram panchayats and 762 municipal bodies of the state. Various competitions will be held in schools/colleges,” the press statement read.

In line with the theme of ‘Har Ghar-Aangan Yoga’, the Uttar Pradesh government plans to organise yoga camps and various programmes across the state, and to involve influencers and celebrities for the purpose of ensuring successful execution and widespread publicity.

Local public representatives will participate in a number of Yoga Week programmes in order to increase awareness of these events.

All ministers have been instructed by CM Yogi to participate in these programmes in the districts under their charge. Voluntary organizations, health and wellness centers, religious, and social organizations, yoga institutes, NCC cadets, scouts and guides and NSS volunteers will be associated with Yoga Day.

In view of the security of the programme sites, continuous patrolling of the police force will also be ensured.