Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will launch the logo, mascot, anthem and jersey of Khelo India University Games (KIUG) at Lucknow’s Indira Gandhi Pratisthan on Friday. These games are to be held in Uttar Pradesh from May 25.

CM to launch Khelo India University Games logo today (Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Along with the CM, Union sports and youth welfare minister Anurag Singh Thakur will also flag off the relay torch of KIUG on the occasion. This torch will visit western, eastern, central and Bundelkhand regions of the state. UP’s sports minister Girish Chandra Yadav will be present at the function.

According to a media handout issued by the government, over the next 20 days, (about three weeks), four torches will travel across all the UP districts. Cultural programmes would be held in all the districts where these events are to be held.

“The Yogi government has been engaged in rejuvenation of sports in UP and KIUG is part of that effort. The event will begin on May 25 with a grand opening ceremony to be held at the BBD University Cricket Ground in Lucknow and conclude on June 3 at BHU, Varanasi,” according to the media handout.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As per the route plan, the torch will travel through 4 regions (western, eastern, central and Bundelkhand) of the host state and all districts will get a chance to host the torch relay. All 4 sports torches will return on the day of the opening ceremony (May 25) in Lucknow. Though the event will start on May 25, games like Kabaddi will take place on May 23 itself at SVSP Sports Complex, Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida), according to the press release.

KIUG will be held in four cities of UP, like Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Noida and Lucknow. Besides, shooting competitions will also be held in New Delhi. As per schedule Lucknow will host 12 sports events (archery, judo, mallakhamb, volleyball, fencing, badminton, table tennis, rugby, athletics, hockey, football) at 8 venues. Gautam Buddha Nagar (Noida) will host 5 sports events (basketball, kabaddi, boxing, swimming and weightlifting). IIT-BHU, Varanasi will host two sports (wrestling and Yogasan), whereas, Gorakhpur and Delhi will organise rowing and shooting events respectively. Rowing has been included in these games for the first time, according to the media handout.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}