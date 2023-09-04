Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath to visit Delhi, likely to meet PM Modi

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will leave for New Delhi on Tuesday and is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the evening, those aware of the development said. The agenda of the likely meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and chief minister Yogi Adityanath has not been shared. (FILE PHOTO)

“Chief minister Yogi Adityanath is leaving for New Delhi on Tuesday. He may meet the prime minister at about 6pm,” they said.

Though no agenda has been shared for the likely meeting between the two leaders, Yogi’s visit comes close on the heels of a debate on the Centre’s one nation, one election move and there are also indications that the progress of construction of the Ram temple may come up for discussion.

Yogi Adityanath may also request the Prime Minister to be the chief guest at the Ram temple inauguration ceremony likely to take place early next year.

The state government also proposes to hold a groundbreaking ceremony around the festival season (in October or November 2023) to implement the investment proposals received at the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit-2023 held in Lucknow from February 10 to 12, 2023. Yogi Adityanath may invite the prime minister for the groundbreaking ceremony as well.

He may also discuss with the prime minister various political developments.

Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar has time and again given indications about the representation that his party may get in the state ministry following the SBSP’s decision to align with the NDA. Former minister Dara Singh Chauhan, who left the Samajwadi Party and joined the BJP recently, is contesting the Ghosi byelection on the BJP ticket. Yogi may also discuss political developments in the backdrop of the formation of INDIA alliance ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON