Khelo India University Games: Mascot, anthem & logo to be launched in Lko on Friday

Chief secretary Durga Shankar Mishra announced that a launch ceremony of the upcoming Khelo India University Games will be organised on May 5 at Indira Gandhi Pratishthan, to release the mascot, logo and anthem of the competition, on Monday.

On the day, he held a meeting to discuss the Games to be held on May 25.

The Games will commence at the Babu Banarasi Das University cricket ground in Lucknow, and will end on June 3 at the Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi.

He took the example of the Global Investors’ Summit and G20 Summit recently held in Lucknow and said that the organisation of the event should follow in those footsteps, stressing that the safety of female athletes should be well taken care of, as well as the cleanliness, and food and stay arrangements for the athletes travelling from across the country.

The tournaments are taking place across four cities of U.P. Twelve of these events will be organised at eight venues in Lucknow - judo, volleyball, badminton, table tennis, rugby, athletics and fencing being a few among them. Swimming, kabaddi, basketball, weightlifting and boxing will take place in Gautam Buddha Nagar, and yogasana and wrestling will be held in Varanasi. Rowing, which is being included in the Khelo India University Games, will take place at the Water Sports Complex in Gorakhpur.

Navneet Sehgal, additional chief secretary, sports and youth welfare, Deepak Kumar, additional chief secretary, basic education, Partha Sarathi Sen Sharma, principal secretary, medical health and family welfare, Inderjit Singh, municipal commissioner, among other officers concerned were present during this meeting.

