Child’s best interests paramount consideration in custody matters: Allahabad high court

The Allahabad high court has observed that in matters concerning the custody of minors, the paramount consideration is the welfare and best interests of the child.

The Allahabad high court disposes of a habeas corpus plea filed by the mother. (FILE PHOTO)

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With this, the court directed that custody of the minor child be handed over to the mother, who is capable of serving the child’s best interests. The court also noted that the father, in whose custody the child is currently residing in Meerut, is an alcoholic, has undergone liver transplant and is financially dependent, therefore, in such a situation, entrusting custody of the child to father would not be conducive to overall welfare of the child.

Disposing of a habeas corpus writ petition filed by the mother, Dr Bhavna Singh, Justice Sandeep Jain observed, “It is a well-settled principle of law that in matters concerning custody of a minor, the paramount consideration is the welfare and best interests of the child, which must override all other considerations, including the legal rights of the parents.”

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{{^usCountry}} “Applying this settled principle to the facts of the present case, this court is of the considered view that the welfare of the corpus (minor boy) would be best served by allowing him to continue his education at Bishop Cotton School, Shimla, as arranged by the mother,” the court added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Applying this settled principle to the facts of the present case, this court is of the considered view that the welfare of the corpus (minor boy) would be best served by allowing him to continue his education at Bishop Cotton School, Shimla, as arranged by the mother,” the court added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Regarding the father’s claim for custody, the court said, “In contrast, the material on record reflects that father suffers from chronic alcoholism, has undergone a liver transplant on January 12, 2025, and has demonstrated financial dependency, as evidenced by the fact that the medical expenses for the said procedure were borne by his mother. In such circumstances, this court is constrained to observe that entrusting the custody of the minor to the father would not be conducive to the child’s overall welfare, stability, and long-term development.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Regarding the father’s claim for custody, the court said, “In contrast, the material on record reflects that father suffers from chronic alcoholism, has undergone a liver transplant on January 12, 2025, and has demonstrated financial dependency, as evidenced by the fact that the medical expenses for the said procedure were borne by his mother. In such circumstances, this court is constrained to observe that entrusting the custody of the minor to the father would not be conducive to the child’s overall welfare, stability, and long-term development.” {{/usCountry}}

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However, the court directed that both parents shall be entitled to visit the child, either jointly or individually, once every month, in a congenial and non-disruptive environment within the premises of the school.

The court directed the headmaster of Bishop Cotton School, Shimla, to facilitate such visitation without any obstruction or inconvenience.

“The parties are at liberty to bring to the notice of this court, any grievance in this regard, for appropriate directions,” the court said.

The mother, Dr Bhavna Singh, filed the present habeas corpus writ petition, asserting her lawful entitlement to the custody of the minor son on the ground that child’s father is habitually addicted to alcohol, has a history of domestic violence, and lacks the requisite financial stability to ensure the proper upbringing and welfare of the minor.

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She further submitted that she is a qualified medical professional residing in Gautam Buddh Nagar and is financially self-sufficient. The minor son, currently aged about 10 years, has been admitted to Class 5 in Bishop Cotton School, Shimla for the academic session 2026-2027 and she has incurred substantial expenditure amounting to approximately Rs. 17,00,000 towards admission and related costs.

In this backdrop, the counsel for the mother further contended that there is irreconcilable matrimonial discord between mother and father of the child. It is, therefore, urged that this court may be pleased to pass appropriate orders keeping paramount consideration of the welfare, education, and holistic development of the minor, and permit the minor son to continue his education at the said institution with structured visitation rights to both parents.

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At one stage, as per direction of the court, the minor boy was produced before the court. The court after talking to him and also examining all aspects, found that the best interests of the minor son can best be served by the mother and accordingly passed the above decision in a judgment dated April 23.

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