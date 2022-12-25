China-returnee tests Covid positive in Agra; sample sent for genome sequencing

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Updated on Dec 25, 2022 04:57 PM IST

The man working in China came to Agra on a leave and is asymptomatic at present and isolated at his house in Shahganj locality of Agra.

Tourists wearing face masks visit the Taj Mahal in Agra on Saturday, (PTI)
ByHT News Desk | Reported by Hemendra Chaturvedi | Written by Aniruddha Dhar, Agra

A 40-year-old man, who returned from China on Friday, tested positive for Covid in Agra on Sunday, said chief medical officer (CMO) Agra Dr AK Srivastava said. The sample has been sent to Lucknow for genome sequencing to know the variant.

The man working in China came to Agra on a leave and is asymptomatic at present and isolated at his house in Shahganj locality of Agra. This is the first Covid positive case reported since November 25 in the city and is the only active case here.

Meanwhile, testing has been stepped up at the Agra railway station, bus stands and airport following the Centre's guidelines to states amid a massive rise in Covid cases in China. Most hotels in Agra are packed ahead of the New Year celebrations.

