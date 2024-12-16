The upcoming Mahakumbh Mela promises to be a confluence of cultures and traditions as 40 crore people are anticipated to throng Prayagraj when the fair begins there next month. Amid the ongoing mega-scale preparations for the event, the principal secretary of culture and tourism, Mukesh Meshram, outlined his department’s plans for the next two months at session ‘Mahakumbh-Snan, Daan, Dhyan aur Adhyatma’ held on the final day of Metaphor Lucknow Litfest on Sunday. Chopper & cruise services likely during Mahakumbh, says Meshram

He said the department had planned guided tours in Chitrakoot, Ayodhya, Varanasi, Naimisharanya and Mirzapur, besides heritage walks in Prayagraj, during the duration of Mahakumbh.

“We have tour packages compiled for people from different parts of the world. Heliports have been set up so that people who wish to get an aerial view of the Mela can do so by availing helicopter services. Cruise tours have also been planned along with Sanskriti Gram, which will showcase research works related to Mahakumbh in digital form. Bibliophiles will get to read them in libraries and buy books from a book fair,” said Meshram.

“As many as 167 projects, which cost about ₹5,500 crores, are adding to the grandeur of Sangam city as it prepares for Mahakumbh. These include better connectivity to Rae Bareli, the expansion of the Prayagraj airport and that construction of 84 pillars that depict 84 lakh life forms as per Hindu culture. Also, a 12 km flyover from Phaphamau to Naag Vasuki temple has been made. It will make it even convenient for people to reach the ghats. Toilets and parking facilities have also been created,” added Meshram.

Acharya Deendayal Tripathi and Prof. Bharat Bhushan, who were also present, spoke about the importance of Mahakumbh. They said it was rooted in ancient astrological wisdoms and aligned with celestial events. “A holy dip in the Sangam during this time is believed to cleanse one’s soul and guide an individual towards liberation,” they noted.