 CISCE discontinues merit list, idea draws mix response - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CISCE discontinues merit list, idea draws mix response

ByRajeev Mullick, Lucknow
May 07, 2024 09:00 AM IST

“The move is to avoid ‘unhealthy competition’ among students,” said Joseph Emmanuel, the new chief executive and secretary of the council.

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) did not declare names of ICSE, ISC toppers this time and thus for the first time there has been no official announcement about top 3 rank holders. “The move is to avoid ‘unhealthy competition’ among students,” said Joseph Emmanuel, the new chief executive and secretary of the council.

Winners all! (Mushtaq/ht)
Winners all! (Mushtaq/ht)

“We wanted to make ICSE, ISC results stress-free for students and parents. Students miss out on the top rank by one or two marks. They feel sad when their names do not figure in the merit list. Instead of doing anything good, it adds to frustration,” said Emmanuel. “Slowly and steadily people will understand the benefit of this practice,” he added.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

While some schools welcomed the initiative, others had their own views on the subject.

Seth MR Jaipuria School principal, Promini Chopra said: “I’m glad that the council has done this. The concept of excellence is paramount. Merit list only puts the child under undue pressure. Now, a child will know that they must compete with themselves and not with any other students.”

“It will encourage children to be a better version of themselves, so I am happy that the council has started moving towards application-based questions in most of the subjects,” Chopra said.

ICSE Lucknow coordinator and principal, Hoerner College, Mala Mehra said: “This is a wonderful move. It will take pressure away from budget schools who can’t compete with bigger institutions. Thus, the move will provide for a more level playing field.”

But some like St Agnes Loreto Day School principal Debra Bunny, felt there was nothing wrong in declaring names of merit holders.

“I see no harm with the merit list as it prepares the students to test themselves in a competitive era where an all-India rank matters a lot,” she said.

Gauri Goel of La Martiniere Girls College who obtained 97% in ICSE said that the council has taken a great move by putting an end to declaring merit list because it puts unnecessary pressure on students. Gauri scored 99 in computer applications and Hindi.

Similarly, Mishti Srivastava, a class 12 student of Seth MR Jaipuria School who scored 96.5% also said that it will help students in long run. She got 100 per cent in political science and is all ready for CUET UG exam.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Rajeev Mullick

    Rajeev Mullick is a Special Correspondent, he writes on education, telecom and heads city bureau at Lucknow. Love travelling

News / Cities / Lucknow / CISCE discontinues merit list, idea draws mix response
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On