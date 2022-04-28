City markets abuzz with Eid charm

After two years of back-to-back lockdowns, this year Eid is all set to be a high-spirited affair. As the month-long Ramzan is nearing its end, the local markets in old Lucknow are abuzz with enthusiastic shoppers.

The iconic market of Chowk, Alambagh and Aminabad are bustling with life once again but some out there still fear the reports of fourth wave. Our team visited old city, to view the reviving Eid charm this year. From big traders to the flea markets, all are giving their best to run the business as usual.

Shopping in Old City. (Suraj Kumar/HT)

With business slowly limping back on track, the small-time vendors are happiest amongst all as they were the ones who were worst hit.

A makeshift vendor Ramdin, with his goods including kurtas and chunnis, says, “Acha toh chal raha but we are still bearing the brunt of last two years. There is huge debt to clear but Eid has always been fulfilling prospect and this, year again, people are back street shopping. My main buyers are females and they are thronging street shops in good numbers.”

Near him are more makeshift stalls including bedding sets, cushions, artificial jewellery, hair accessories, apparels and shoes. Also a few decorative item cart sellers are seen selling and smartly dodging bargaining customers.

Irfan, who has a ready-made women wear store in the heart of Aminabad, has a tale to tell. “Bahut din dukan bandh karni paadi kaafi maal kharab hua. Also, we were battling online surge during the pandemic. Even our fixed customers were buying online and it was a bad scene for us. But, as inflation is soaring and online deals to have shrunk, this year we have got our few of customers back. Last two week was really good and khoob bikri hui but phir abhi slow hua hai…shayad cases ho rahe hai.”

Eid and wedding season buying have given shopkeepers a reason to smile.

Another seller of cosmetic stuff and bangle shop, Vimesh Maurya adds, “Log vapas aaye hai. Festivals like Eid are always a blessing. Last two years, during the festivals there was a little sale and negligible income. Make up items have shelf life so again this year we had to re-invest but thankfully now we are getting customers.”

Boutiques in city are doing brisk business due to the demand of ready-to-wear stuff. (HT Photo)

People who are on a buying spree and looking for good and economical buys are going for boutique orders. “We knew Eid will bring good business. Being into women fashion we also have orders from male folks who are buying for their family members. We have tried our best to keep deals very pocket family. Buyers love our collection as everything is ready to wear instead of getting it stitched and waiting for the final piece. Also, we offer accessories like footwear, bags, clutches and jewellery at one spot. For Chand Raat we are planning a mehndi corner,” shares young entrepreneurs Adila Sumbul Abbas and Kahkashan Khan who jointly run Ethnic Fashions at Gohkle Marg.

Naresh Motiyani, senior member at the business association, says, “On Eid we are seeing the demand for summer shopping stuff. With festive and marriage season we do expect the turnover to increase by around 50 per cent. There is a huge demand for ready-made clothing.”

