Civic bodies in U.P. issued advisory for “clean and eco-friendly” Diwali

Lucknow In view of the coming festivals, the Uttar Pradesh government has started the ‘Swachh Diwali, Shubh Diwali’ campaign in the state. Under this campaign, a pledge has been taken to ensure complete cleanliness during the festivals.

Before and during Diwali a signature campaign will be conducted in all public places (government offices, markets, educational institutions, and others) to support a clean fest. (Pic for representation)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In this sequence, on behalf of the State Mission Director of Swachh Bharat Mission (Urban), SOP has been issued to all the municipal commissioners to implement various activities like the Clean Diwali Signature Campaign, Swachh Diwali Drives, RRR Centres, Swachh Tyohar, Swachh Sarathi Club and campaigns against banned plastic products to maintain cleanliness across the state during festivals. A special campaign for cleaning the ghats will also be conducted before Diwali and Chhath Puja. In this regard, a state-level Swachh Ghat competition will be organized in which the civic bodies doing excellent work will be honoured.

According to a press release from the state government, before and during Diwali a signature campaign will be conducted in all public places (government offices, markets, educational institutions, and others) to support a clean fest.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

All civic bodies will create short video reels lasting 30 to 60 seconds promoting cleanliness with innovative ideas before Diwali and post them on their social media pages.

RRR Centres in all civic bodies will be used during this Swacch Diwali campaign. They will promote the 3R concept (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) and create awareness among citizens about cleanliness at home and in their surroundings.

Single-use plastic will be banned and use of alternatives like jute bags and cloth bags will be encouraged. On Dhanteras, civic bodies will promote the use of local products under the ‘Vocal for Local’ campaign. Additionally, they will use LED vans and smart hoardings to broadcast audio and video messages related to cleanliness for ‘Swachh’ Diwali’ celebrations. ‘Jal Diwali’ programmes are also planned in 31 civic bodies from November 7 to 9.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In schools, colleges and universities, rangoli competitions, debates, art competitions etc will be organized to raise awareness.

A special campaign will be run to enforce a ban on plastic products in the state.Upcoming festivals will be celebrated as ‘Zero Plastic Events’ and ‘Zero Waste Events’.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON