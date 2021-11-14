Civic body in action mode to curb air pollution in UP’s capital

After identifying 61 hot spots spreading maximum air pollution in the state capital, the Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) pressed into service eight anti-smog guns with advanced sprinklers, 40 tractor-mounted sprinklers, eight mechanical sweeping machines and other resources of the civic body to check the air pollution on Sunday.

A rally to raise awareness about the hazards of pollution was also flagged off by mayor Sanyukta Bhatia and municipal commissioner Ajay Dwivedi at 1090 crossing in the morning.

Speaking on the occasion, municipal commissioner Ajay Dwivedi said, “Through this rally, a massive campaign for the prevention of air pollution has been started by LMC. With an effort like this, residents would be made aware of the air quality of the city.”

“In view of the air pollution and smog, effective measures are being taken by the LMC for the improvement of the air quality. The data received from Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) is analysed daily and that’s how the hot spots in all areas of the city have been identified,” he added.

“Construction work, building material, road dust, pollution in industrial areas, traffic jams and burning of garbage etc are the major reasons for the air pollution. They will be controlled with the coordination and cooperation of various departments,” Dwivedi said. “The only way to control building pollution is sprinkling of water on main roads and construction sites, covering the under-construction buildings with green mats, etc,” he added.