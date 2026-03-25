Civic crackdown: Illegal car markets sealed in premium Lucknow parking hubs

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) sealed illegal garages and car trading operations running inside two of the city’s key multilevel parking facilities in Hazratganj, following a surprise inspection on Tuesday. Mayor Sushma Kharkwal during a surprise inspection in Lucknow on Tuesday (HT Photo)

Led by mayor Sushma Kharkwal and municipal commissioner Gaurav Kumar, the team found basements being used as illegal car markets and garages at the multi-level parking in Hazratganj. The violations prompted immediate sealing of the units and seizure of equipment, including laptops.

A similar pattern emerged at the parking facility near KD Singh Babu Stadium, where unauthorised automobile activities were also underway.

Beyond illegal use, the inspection exposed serious neglect of basic facilities. Lifts at the Hazratganj parking were non-functional, toilets were locked, and garbage was piled across multiple floors—raising concerns about accessibility and hygiene in high-footfall areas.

The mayor expressed strong displeasure, directing immediate restoration of sanitation services and reopening of public utilities. Officials were warned that lapses in citizen services would not be tolerated.

Vehicles under scanner

The civic body has also ordered a joint drive with transport authorities to identify vehicles parked for a long time. These will be verified and, if necessary, seized—an indication that authorities suspect deeper irregularities linked to vehicle storage and trading networks.

The mayor said, “Citizens are paying for these facilities. Ensuring cleanliness, safety and accessibility is our responsibility,” adding that poorly maintained parking spaces in high-profile zones reflect directly on Lucknow’s reputation among visitors.