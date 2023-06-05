Umesh Pal murder: CJM rejects surrender application of Atiq’s sister

Chief judicial magistrate (CJM), Prayagraj, Dinesh Kumar Gautam on Monday rejected the surrender application moved by slain gangster-politician Atiq Ahmed’s sister Ayesha Noori in the February 24 Umesh Pal murder case as none appeared on her behalf when the case was taken up.

Earlier on May 22, in response to Ayesha Noori’s surrender application, the Prayagraj police had submitted before the court that during the investigation it came to light that Ayesha was a conspirator in the Umesh Pal murder case and the efforts were on to collect evidence in this regard.

According to district government counsel (criminal) Gulab Chandra Agrahari, earlier an application was moved by Ayesha Noori before the court of the CJM on April 11, 2023, expressing her desire to surrender before the court. Acting on this application, the CJM had directed the police station Dhoomanganj, Prayagraj, to submit its report.

In her application, Ayesha Noori had stated that she had come to know through the media report that she had been made an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case. Hence, she wished to surrender before the court to get herself bailed out, she had requested. In this backdrop, she requested the CJM to obtain a report from the police in this connection.

Earlier, Ayesha’s husband Akhlaq Ahmed, a Meerut-based doctor, was arrested by the special task force (STF) on April 2 from his Meerut residence and taken to Prayagraj. He was later sent to jail in 14 days judicial custody in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case.

It is alleged that Akhlaq provided shelter and money to the killers of Umesh Pal, the key witness in the 2005 murder case of BSP MLA Raju Pal. It was further alleged that Akhlaq, who was posted at Abdullapur community health centre, not only provided shelter to the killers of Umesh Pal but also money when they reached Meerut after the murder. Subsequently, after the arrest of Akhlaq, his wife Ayesha Noori too was wanted in this connection.

Umesh Pal and his two police guards Sandeep Nishad and Raghvendra Singh were shot dead on February 24, 2023, outside his home in the Dhoomanganj police station area of Prayagraj. On a complaint lodged by Umesh Pal’s wife Jaya Pal, a criminal case was registered at Dhoomanganj police station against Atiq, his brother Ashraf, two sons, aides Guddu Muslim and Ghulam and nine others.

