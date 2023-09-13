Class 10 boy booked for setting ablaze classmate in Aligarh; victim in hospital

AGRA A student of Class 10 was booked for allegedly pouring petrol on his classmate and setting him ablaze at a school in Aligarh on Tuesday. The accused was agitated over a dispute with the victim due to damage caused to his school bag, said police.

The injured student was rushed to the AMU’s JN Medical College and Hospital. His condition was said to be stable with about 25% burn injuries. The boy’s parents approached the Civil Lines police and lodged an FIR against the absconding accused.

“The incident took place on Tuesday morning at Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh AMU City School affiliated to the Aligarh Muslim University. The two classmates had some dispute after the bag of one of them was damaged by the other,” said Mohd Wasim Ali, proctor of AMU.

“The boy, whose bag was damaged, brought petrol from a motorcycle parked on the campus, poured it on his classmate and set him afire. The incident created panic on the school campus” he added.

“The boy has been admitted to the JN Medical College and Hospital. He is reported to be stable with about 25% burn injuries. The accused, also a teenager, is absconding and has been suspended. An FIR has been lodged against him,” said the proctor.